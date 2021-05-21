Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash on South First Street Thursday.
A 23-year-old Yakima man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic north at a high rate of speed shortly before 1:50 p.m., said Yakima police Sgt. Mike Henne. Witnesses said the driver was in and out of traffic, and fishtailed sideways into the southbound lane near East Viola Avenue, where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 BMW, Henne said.
Both cars were heavily damaged in the crash, Henne said.
The Honda’s driver was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with a neck injury, Henne said, while a passenger in the BMW was treated at the scene for a minor leg injury. The Honda driver was treated and released.
Henne said the Honda’s driver is facing possible charges of reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.