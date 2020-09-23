A 36-year-old transient man is being held at the Yakima County jail after Yakima police say he threatened a woman and her two children with a knife at a city park Monday morning.
The woman told police she was at Miller Park, 502 N. Fourth St., around 11 a.m. with her children, ages 10 and 1, according to a probable cause affidavit. As they were playing, a man approached them and shouted things she couldn’t understand, the affidavit said.
He then pulled out a fixed-blade knife and thrust it at them in a stabbing motion from 3 feet away, according to the affidavit.
She and the children ran from the park. Officers found a man at the park who matched the description of the woman’s assailant, as well as a 4-inch knife next to him.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of three counts of second-degree assault. He was to have made preliminary appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, but did not appear in court because of illness, according to court documents.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Doug Federspiel set the man’s bail at $25,000 during a Tuesday hearing. The man is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Thursday.