A Yakima police officer said he was ready to shoot a man who pointed a pistol at him during a tense standoff Wednesday in Terrace Heights.
But Officer Charles Hamlin, in a probable cause affidavit, said he held his fire, even though he feared for his life, because there was a woman nearby would have been exposed to gunfire.
Angel J. Ramirez, 20, who has warrants for residential burglary and third-degree theft, was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit in connection with Wednesday’s incident.
Around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, YPD Detective Isaac Hernandez was looking for a stolen vehicle when he spotted Ramirez walking south on the east side of the 100 block of University Parkway, according to the affidavit. Hernandez called for help, and Hamlin responded, the affidavit said.
When officers tried to stop him, Ramirez ran south and tried to get into a vehicle that was driving out of a parking lot, the affidavit said. When he could not get in the car, Ramirez continued running to a yard in the 1100 block of Keys Road, where he got into one vehicle and appeared to be looking for a key, the affidavit said.
Hamlin initially drew his stun gun as he approached, but he said Ramirez turned toward him and pointed a pistol at him, the affidavit said. Hamlin switched to his firearm and took cover behind a car, the affidavit said, warning Ramirez to surrender or he would shoot him.
Hamlin did not fire, the affidavit said, because a woman in the house came out and was in a direct line behind Ramirez.
Hernandez arrived, taking cover and training his own gun on Ramirez’s head. The detective, the affidavit said, activated the emergency button on his radio, overriding all other radio traffic to get help, the affidavit said.
Ramirez eventually surrendered and was arrested without further incident, the affidavit said. Police found a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds in the magazine but none chambered, the affidavit said.
Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn sought $150,000 bail on the assault case, noting the danger that was posed to police and the public in the incident. As Thorn spoke, Ramirez was seen on video from a room in the jail shaking his head in disagreement.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Ramirez held on $100,000 bail on the assault case, along with $10,000 for the burglary and theft charges.
Bartheld said, based on the evidence presented, Ramirez is a threat to the community and police.
“But for an innocent bystander, he would not be sitting here today,” Bartheld said.
