Yakima police are investigating someone’s attempt to knock over an ATM at a bank.
Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, someone with a truck tried to push the ATM at the Banner Bank branch at 5005 Summitview Ave., city spokesman Randy Beehler said. The suspect did not succeed, but left behind a passenger-side mirror that was knocked off in the attempt, Beehler said.
Police have not located the suspect in the case, Beehler said.
