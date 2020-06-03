Police officials say demonstrations over the weekend and Monday in Yakima calling for justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police were peaceful and respectful.
“Coming from a big city, I have seen dozens and dozens and this was by far the most polite group expressing their concerns — by far,” said Chief Matt Murray, who worked in Denver before taking over the Yakima Police Department.
Hundreds of people marched Saturday, Sunday and Monday in downtown Yakima, waving signs and chanting Floyd’s name.
Floyd died May 25, handcuffed and on his stomach, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes. The department fired four officers involved and one officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death has sparked protests nationwide as well as violence and the looting of businesses.
But there has been no violence or looting in Yakima, Capt. Jay Seely said.
“All three demonstrations have been respectful,” he said. “The interaction has been nothing but positive and we certainly appreciate that from our community.”
Officers on bicycles monitored the events to assure the safety of marchers and deter any potential clashes from counter-protestors. There were none, Seely said.
Crime such as looting and violence pulls the focus of a demonstration away from its message, he said.
Seely believes the message here in Yakima was positive because of the absence of violence and looting.
“The peaceful assembly and the peaceful demonstration is exactly the way to go,” he said.