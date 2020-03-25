YAKIMA, Wash. — A Portland man was arrested Wednesday after Yakima police say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home, attacked her and took their 3-year-old daughter.
Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. A woman said after she and the 27-year-old man got into an argument, he forced his way into her home and assaulted her, said Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle.
The man then took the girl and left, Boyle said. Union Gap police spotted the man on Interstate 82 and he was stopped and arrested, Boyle said. The girl was returned to her mother.
Boyle said the man has been booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree burglary with domestic-violence enhancement. Since there was no parenting plan in place, police are not recommending child abduction charges, Boyle said