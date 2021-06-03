Yakima police are asking the public for information on a gang-related shooting Monday afternoon that left one person injured.
Police were called for a shooting at South 56th and West Chestnut avenues around 5:15 p.m. Monday. One of five people in a car was shot and driven to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
The victim was a passenger in a car that pulled out of the Wray’s supermarket at North 56th and Summitview avenues, Seely said. A silver four-door vehicle that was heading north turned around to follow the first vehicle, he said.
Shortly after that, shots were fired from the silver vehicle at the West Chestnut Avenue intersection, and the victim's vehicle pulled into the parking lot at Highgate Senior Living to elude the silver vehicle.
Seely said the victim, who was sitting in the rear passenger side of the car, was taken to the Yakima hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional information on the victim wasn't immediately available.
Police believe the shooting is gang-related as one of the people of the victim’s car was a gang member. Seely said YPD’s gang unit has collected evidence at the scene and is looking for security camera footage.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.