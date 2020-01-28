Yakima police say an 18-year-old man threatened two people with a gun at a Yakima elementary school parking lot around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to Robertson Elementary School, 2807 W. Lincoln Ave., after a caller said a man was at the playground pointing a gun at people before getting in a car and leaving, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One witness told police she saw the suspect walking toward the playground holding his waistband and acting in an erratic manner, according to the affidavit. She yelled to the children that the man had a gun and began calling 911, the affidavit said, and the man then pointed the gun at her before leaving in the car.
A girl said she was at the playground because she heard there was going to be a fight, the affidavit said, and heard the suspect repeatedly asking a boy if he was a gang member. At one point, she said the man pulled out a gun, and she began taking video with her cellphone, the affidavit said.
She said the suspect then racked the pistol’s slide to chamber a round, pointed it at her and demanded she turn over her phone, the affidavit said. He left when he saw the other woman calling 911, the affidavit said.
Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description in the 2200 block of McKinley Avenue and detained five people, including the suspect, the affidavit said.
Police found two pistols in the car where the suspect was sitting, a .22-caliber Jennings and a 9 mm Glock 26 that had a round in the chamber with a loaded magazine sitting next to it, the affidavit said. The Glock was reported stolen in Spokane, according to police.
The suspect is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, attempted first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught set his bail at $50,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday.