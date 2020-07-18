YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are looking for a man they say slashed a woman’s throat Saturday at Fred Meyer.
Police were called to the North 40th Avenue store shortly after noon about a man who had cut a woman across her throat in the produce section, police Capt. Jay Seely said. After attacking the woman, the man walked out of the store and left in a vehicle, Seely said.
The woman, who is in her 70s, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, Seely said. Her condition was not immediately available.
YPD is being assisted by the sheriff’s office and the Washington State Patrol.
Seely said at this point in the investigation, it appears that the woman and her attacker are strangers.
YPD detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the store, Seely said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.