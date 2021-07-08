Yakima police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Summitview Avenue that left a man injured Wednesday night.
Police went to the area after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to city spokesman Randy Beehler, and found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the foot. Officers said the injury was minor, Beehler said.
Police did not find any shell casings at the scene, nor have they identified any suspects, Beehler said.
Investigators do not believe the shooting is gang-related, Beehler said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.