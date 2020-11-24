YAKIMA, Wash. — Police are looking for a 33-year-old gang member they say shot a 77-year-old man at a North First Street motel Tuesday morning.
Yakima police went to the Economy Inn, 1405 N. First St., around 6:10 a.m. for a gunshot victim. The man, who lives at the motel, told police he was shot after getting into argument with a man and a woman, Capt. Jay Seely said.
The pair fled before police arrived, but officers recognized Herminio Garcia Rojas as the suspect from surveillance video, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest charging him with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, Seely said.
City spokesman Randy Beehler said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Rojas was previously convicted in U.S. District Court in 2011 for methamphetamine distribution and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, with credit for time served in jail awaiting trial. He also has prior convictions in state courts for delivering methamphetamine, malicious mischief and unlawful firearms possession.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.