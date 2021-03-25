A 40-year-old man is dead following a car chase from Yakima to Naches Wednesday evening, Yakima police said.
Police were called around 5 p.m. for a domestic-violence kidnapping by a suspect with a gun, according to Yakima police. The suspect released the victim, and left the scene, police said, and was spotted driving in Selah.
Officers pursued the suspect to Naches, where police said the man died from an apparent suicide. YPD’s internal affairs unit will be investigating the matter.
This story will be updated.