Yakima police say a woman and her three children were fired upon while driving on West Nob Hill Boulevard late Tuesday.
Police went to the 2700 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard for a report of the shooting, according to Yakima police. The woman told police she had been driving east on West Nob Hill Boulevard when she saw the vehicle ahead of her speeding, with a dark-colored SUV coming up quickly behind her, according to YPD Capt. Jay Seely.
At that point, her rear window shattered, and she pulled into a Starbucks’ parking lot to check on her children, Seely said. Neither she nor her children were injured, Seely said, and police found a .45-caliber bullet in the vehicle and a spent .45-caliber shell casing on West Nob Hill Boulevard in front of the Wendy’s restaurant.
Seely said the woman believes she was caught in crossfire between the two speeding vehicles, but she never actually heard the gunshot.
YPD’s gang unit is investigating the shooting, Seely said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.