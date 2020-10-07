YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation of a shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy Wednesday morning.
Yakima police were called out at 2:34 a.m. for a shooting in the area of South Seventh and H streets, Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle said. A man told police he was driving his children home from childcare when his son was shot, Boyle said.
Officers found multiple shell casings in the area, Boyle said. The boy, who had a bullet lodged in his chin, is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Boyle said the car may have been targeted, but officers are still gathering information, Boyle said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.