A 17-year-old boy was shot in what Yakima police said was a drive-by shooting Wednesday.
Police were called to the area of Garfield Elementary School shortly before noon on a report of the shooting, said Yakima police Capt. Einar Agledal. Police said The boy was walking on Fairbanks Avenue by the school when a vehicle pulled up, Agledal said.
Witnesses reported hearing two shots, Agledal said. The boy was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Agledal said.
School was not in session at the time, Agledal said.
Police consider the shooting to be gang-related. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.