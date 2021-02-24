190905-yh-news-sidewalks-6.jpg
Buy Now

Fairbanks Avenue, which is now a one-way street, near Garfield Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

A 17-year-old boy was shot in what Yakima police said was a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Garfield Elementary School shortly before noon on a report of the shooting, said Yakima police Capt. Einar Agledal. Police said The boy was walking on Fairbanks Avenue by the school when a vehicle pulled up, Agledal said.

Witnesses reported hearing two shots, Agledal said. The boy was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Agledal said.

School was not in session at the time, Agledal said.

Police consider the shooting to be gang-related. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.