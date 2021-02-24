Yakima police dealt with two drive-by shootings Tuesday, arresting four suspects in one of the cases.
The first was shortly after noon, when a 17-year-old boy walking on Fairbanks Avenue by Garfield Elementary School was shot by someone in a vehicle that pulled up next to him, Yakima police Sgt. Einar Algedal said.
Witnesses reported hearing two shots, Algedal said. The boy was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Algedal said.
School was not in session at the time, Algedal said.
Around 2:25 p.m., police spotted a stolen car that was connected with the shooting, and it sped off from officers, striking an Educational Service District 105 bus at South Eighth Avenue and West Walnut Street, rolling over and damaging other cars parked along the street, Lt. Chad Stephens said.
The bus driver had what appeared to be minor injuries, while the four people in the car were taken to a local hospital to be checked before being taken into custody, Stephens said. No children were on the bus, Stephens said.
Police also found a gun on one of the people the car, Stephens said.
Washington State Patrol troopers were investigating the crash, Stephens said, while YPD handled the other aspects of the case.
Kiwanis Park shooting
At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at Kiwanis Park, where a 19-year-old was shot in the lower extremities, said Capt. Shawn Boyle. The victim was taken by private car to the hospital, Boyle said.
Both shootings are believed to be gang-related, police say. It is not known at this time if they are connected, Boyle said.
Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.