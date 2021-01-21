Many times, people’s encounters with police officers are stressful.
Whether it is a routine traffic stop, a family argument or a mental health crisis, emotions are running high.
Now, Yakima police are getting training in how to try to lower that stress level to minimize the times officers must use force.
Yakima police are completing a department-wide training in “de-escalation” techniques with a Denver-based consultant as part of Chief Matt Murray’s effort to address use-of-force issues. Half the department went through the training at Stone Church on Jan. 8, with the rest of the department going through the program Friday.
“It’s not over. This is an ongoing process, but we have come a long way,” Murray said.
The de-escalation training is the latest step in the department’s review of its use of force policies following the Black Lives Matter protests this summer. The nationwide protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in May.
The protests, including discussions with Black Lives Matter supporters in Yakima, prompted a YPD review of its policies and practices regarding the use of force, and how transparent the department is with the public about the incidents, Murray said.
The review, which Murray said was completed in September, found that the department was meeting about 27 of 30 best practices for police departments, but he said there was room for improvement.
“I don’t think we have a broken police department. I didn’t think we did when I got here and there has been a lot of great work done in that area, and we are just furthering that work,” Murray said.
He stressed that the YPD was taking these steps voluntarily, not as part of a court-issued consent decree like the one that mandated reforms in the Seattle Police Department.
One of those areas was in the field of de-escalation, where police officers attempt to defuse an emotional situation.
Ty Campbell, executive director of Denver-based Call Box Training, was brought in to train officers in de-escalation techniques.
Campbell prepared for sessions with the Yakima PD by reading disciplinary reports, looking at cases and reviewing the training officers received.
“This is not a one-and-done conversation,” Campbell said. “This is a continuing process.”
One central de-escalation strategy involves officers standing at a safe distance and taking their time in dealing with someone to get things calmed down, Campbell said. Listening to people is important, he said, as officers can learn what is important to that person and then work with them to address that and calm them down.
As an example, Capt. Shawn Boyle, commander of the patrol division, pointed to a situation July 3, 2019. A man climbed onto the roof of a South Sixth Street apartment building and threatened to shoot police. Officers cordoned off the area, brought in a SWAT team negotiator and waited three hours for the man to surrender.
De-escalation can start with something as simple as a greeting. Murray said he makes it a point to start an encounter with the words “Good morning”, “Good afternoon” or “Good evening,” depending on the time of day, as that goes further toward defusing a situation than a more curt response.
“When we are greeting someone, we are worried about a gun, we are worried about the call and about the traffic that is coming behind us,” Murray said. “But we still want to do it with professionalism and respect.”
Boyle said younger officers learn de-escalation techniques at the academy, but the training helps older officers who are more used to taking a direct approach to ending a situation quickly.
De-escalation training does not mean police officers won’t use force when necessary, Murray and Campbell said. There will be situations where officers will have to act quickly and with force for safety reasons.
But as part of the department’s push for transparency, Murray said officers who use force will have to document what steps they took to de-escalate the situation, and why they had to resort to force.
Murray has invited members of the community to observe the training sessions to see what the officers have been learning and get their feedback.
One of those is the Rev. Don Davis, who gave the training and Murray’s efforts to look at use-of-force situations high marks.
“The department has done a great job with transparency and accountability, holding officers accountable,” Davis said.
In addition to public reports on incidents such as when a YPD police dog was used to subdue a man resisting arrest in a drunken driving case, the department also has an online listing of the number of use of force incidents on its website.