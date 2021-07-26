A Yakima police officer and a suspect were injured in an exchange of gunfire early Monday morning, police said.
Police were called to North Second Street and F Street at 12:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, Police Chief Matt Murray said in video posted to Twitter early Monday morning. When they arrived they were told a shooting victim was nearby.
“They encountered a man with a gun. There was an altercation; shots were fired,” he said.
The suspect and officer were hit. The officer is in stable condition and suspect is in critical condition, police said.
The 600 block of North First Street and surrounding side streets will be closed for several hours this morning as police investigate.
This story is developing and more information will be added as it is available.