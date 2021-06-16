Yakima police are investigating a robbery at the a Tieton Drive convenience store early Wednesday.
A man came into the Tieton Food Mart, 4708 Tieton Drive, around 2:30 a.m. and held up a store clerk at gunpoint, according to city spokesman Randy Beehler. The suspect ran from the store, Beehler said, but a YPD police dog was unable to follow the suspect’s trail.
The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is continuing, Beehler said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.