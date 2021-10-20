Yakima police say a woman and her 3-month-old son are safe after they were kidnapped by the father of the child.
The woman, Yesenia Mesta, and her son were the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday morning, hours after she had called 911 around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to report a domestic incident between her and Rene Avila Baeza, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. The operator heard Mesta and Baeza arguing on the phone.
Mesta, 29, had an order barring Baeza, 30, from contacting her, Beehler said, and Baeza has a history of domestic violence.
Police were pursuing the gray 2002 Honda Civic they were in when the 911 dispatcher heard Mesta say “We’re all going to die,” and police broke off the pursuit as the car headed east on Interstate 82.
Beehler said Mesta and the child are now safe, but had no details on how they got away. Police are still looking for Baeza, Beehler said.
Baeza is wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping, felony harassment and eluding police in the incident, according to court documents. He also has a warrant for his arrest on an earlier assault on Mesta.
On that charge, Baeza was out on bail but failed to appear in court as ordered, according to court documents.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
