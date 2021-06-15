Yakima police are looking for information a second gang-related shooting Monday, but say they don’t have much to go on.
For starters, police do not know where the shooting happened.
“The victim is very uncooperative,” said YPD Capt. Jay Seely. “The gang members who dropped him off are very uncooperative.”
Police were called around 5:10 p.m. Monday to the area of South 16th Street, near the Pepsi plant, for a shooting victim. Police could not locate the victim, but an officer later found him in the 1200 block of Tieton Drive being taken to the hospital in a private car, Seely said.
The officer followed the car to the hospital, but the other people in the car, whom Seely said were gang members, refused to say anything about what happened.
Seely said the victim is considered a gang “associate,” in that he does not meet the criteria to be documented as a gang member, but he hangs out with gang members.
Police have been searching for the crime scene, including the area near the victim’s home.
It was the second gang-related shooting Monday in Yakima. Around 12:25 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot while in a car driven by his mother around North 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
Seely said the teen, who was hit three times, is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was upgraded to serious condition Tuesday.
Police are looking for the suspects and the car.
The victim is a gang associate, Seely said, and the shooting appears gang-motivated.
It was the fifth drive-by shooting in Yakima in the past two weeks.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.