Yakima police say a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in downtown Yakima early Saturday morning.
The call initially came in at 5:32 a.m. for the shooting, and police found the victim in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg, police Capt. Jay Seely said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seely said based on video from businesses, it appears there was a dispute between the victim, another man and the occupants of a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser.
YPD’s Major Crimes and gang units are investigating the killing, Seely said.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of his family.
The killing is the 11th in the city this year and the second this week. Sebastian Suarez, 18, was fatally shot at the intersection of South 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard on Thursday.
It is also the 22nd homicide in the county this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story was updated to correct the victim's age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.