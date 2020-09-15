Police are investigating the Monday night shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Yakima.
About 9:30 p.m., the boy was brought to the Good Samaritan Heath Care Center at 702 N. 16th Ave. with gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.
The boy, a gang member, was then taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he died, Yakima police said.
Police said the shooting occurred at the boy’s home in the 1100 block of Willow St.
Police said they've recovered the gun used and are now canvassing the neighborhood in an effort to determine whether the shooting was intentional.
This story will be updated.