A woman's body was found along the railroad tracks on Front Street in Yakima Thursday morning, and police are treating the death as a homicide.
The body was reported a few minutes after 10:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Front Street, according to Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely. Seely said a man walking along the tracks reported it.
The woman was found naked from the waist down and with what Seely described as trauma to her head and face. Police so far have not been able to determine her name, age or ethnicity, he said.
"We're very concerned that one person would commit this violence to another person," Seely said.