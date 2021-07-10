Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside the Yakima Family YMCA and Rotary Aquatics Center on Friday afternoon.
Police went to the facility at Chesterly Park after getting a report that people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire on River Road around 1:15 p.m., according to city spokesman Randy Beehler.
By the time officers arrived, the two vehicles were gone, but shell casings were found at the scene, Beehler said. One of the vehicles was found abandoned later, Beehler said.
Nobody was injured, Beehler said, and police are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.