A 31-year-old woman was fatally shot in an alley off Folsom Avenue Saturday morning, Yakima police said.
Police responding to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Folsom Avenue around 9:30 a.m. discovered the woman in an alley nearby, according to police. She had been shot in the upper chest, according to a police department news release.
Paramedics were called, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Chad Stephens.
Detectives are still searching for a motive, and have not ruled out possible gang activity, Stephens said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has scheduled an autopsy for her on Tuesday. Her name has not been released yet pending notification of her family, Curtice said.
Her death is the second homicide in Yakima this year, and the seventh in Yakima County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.