For the latest on this story, click here.
Investigators are probing an apparent homicide in the 1500 block of Lakeside Court to the northwestern side of Lake Myron in Yakima.
Police were called there about 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a partially clothed woman believed to be in her 50s over an embankment and near the edge of the lake, according to Capt. Jay Seely.
Security footage from the scene shows the woman was attacked about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Seely said.
Detectives from the department’s Special Assault and Major Crimes units are investigating.
Lake Myron is between Fruitvale Boulevard and U.S. Highway 12.