Yakima police scoured an area along North Front Street railroad tracks Thursday in search of clues into the death of a 58-year-old woman.
The woman, who is listed as transient, was identified after YPD designated crisis responders recognized her from pictures, police Capt. Jay Seely said. Her identity is not being released pending notification of her family.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday on the woman, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
“We have our entire criminal investigation unit working on this case,” Seely said, as detectives and police recruits scoured the scene in search of evidence.
Yakima County Office of Emergency Management’s drone aircraft was brought in to take aerial photos of the crime scene to aid investigators, Seely said.
A man walking near the railroad tracks in the 800 block of North Front Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. spotted what appeared to be a pile of clothes near the fruit bins and walked off at first, but went back to investigate, Seely said. When he went back, he found a woman’s body, nude from the waist down with severe injuries to her face and head, Seely said. It is believed she was killed either late Wednesday night or early Thursday, he said.
It is not known if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped, Seely said. The area is a known thoroughfare for transients, Seely said, making it hard to determine what items at the scene are evidence and what are unrelated litter.
Detectives are seeking security camera video from businesses in the area that might provide clues as to what happened. Seely also asked that residents in the area who have security cameras to check their footage for anything that could help authorities.
“We’re very concerned that one person would commit this violence to another person,” Seely said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
The woman’s death is the first homicide in Yakima this year, and the fourth countywide.