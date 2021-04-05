Police are investigating a shooting death of a 37-year-old man at North 11th Street and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way in Yakima.
Yakima police were called to the scene about 3:24 p.m. Monday, said police Capt. Jay Seely.
The victim, who was transient, told detectives he didn’t know who shot him, but it was someone in a car who drove past him three times. He died at the scene.
The area was cordoned off Monday evening.
The homicide is the third in the city of Yakima and the ninth in Yakima County in 2021.