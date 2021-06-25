Yakima police are looking for two brothers charged with a June 14 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that injured a 17-year-old.
Jesus Mendoza-Garcia, 19, and Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 17, are charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. YPD Capt. Jay Seely said a nationwide warrant has been issued for the pair, with bail set at $1 million.
Jesus Mendoza-Garcia, who also goes by Jesus Mendoza, is a documented Sureño gang member, according to court documents.
The pair were identified after detectives collected surveillance video and interviewed witnesses, according to Yakima police.
They are accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard near North 16th Avenue at 12:25 p.m. Police say the brothers were waiting in the parking lot of OIC of Washington, where they and the victim went to school, and then followed him when his mother picked him up.
They pulled alongside the car with the victim and his mother at the intersection and one of them began shooting, according to court documents. The victim was hit at least three times, including in the neck. He was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His mother was uninjured, but police said a bullet passed near her at head level.
Police said the victim was a known gang associate and that the shooting was gang motivated.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.