Yakima police are looking for two men they say fatally shot an 18-year-old man at a West Nob Hill Boulevard intersection Thursday evening.
Police identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Sebastian Suarez on Friday morning.
Suarez and his girlfriend were on South 20th Avenue when he pulled up to the West Nob Hill Boulevard intersection shortly before 6 p.m., where two men exchanged words with him, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. Witnesses said the men shot the 18-year-old multiple times before running north, Seely said.
Suarez stumbled back into the road and collapsed in the middle of the westbound lanes of West Nob Hill Boulevard, where Seely said bystanders performed first aid until police and paramedics arrived. He was dead at the scene, Seely said.
Police used a patrol dog to search for the suspects, but Seely said the dog lost the scent after two hours.
Seely said eight detectives, from the department’s major crimes, special assault and gang units are working the case. Police recovered a firearm and are getting video surveillance footage of the area, Seely said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be performed Monday.
The incident is the 10th homicide in the city this year and the 21st in Yakima County.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.