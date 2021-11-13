Yakima police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a man in downtown Yakima Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutors issued a warrant for the arrest of Alicia Marie McCormick, 40, on a charge of first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. YPD Capt. Jay Seely said she is a suspect in the case.
Police were called to the downtown area around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the face. While the man was first spotted by the ATM at the Wells Fargo bank at East Yakima Avenue and North First Street, he had actually been shot at the Senator Apartments, said Sgt. Dustin Soptich.
The man had a non-life threatening wound, police said.
Soptich said police are following up on leads in the case.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.