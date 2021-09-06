A man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Yakima was identified Monday.
Justin Allen Stone, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Yakima police Sgt. Scott Grant said. He was booked into Yakima County jail early Sunday morning, according to jail records.
Yakima police responded to the 1300 block of North First Street around 11 p.m. Saturday for an assault involving two men.
When they arrived, police found a 58-year-old transient who had been slashed on the shoulder and stabbed in the chest, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. The victim was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after midnight from his wounds, Seely said.
Authorities on Monday morning notified the victim's family of his death, county coroner Jim Curtice. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday, he said.
Police arrested Stone, a 20-year-old transient, in connection with the assault and found the knife authorities believe was used in the attack, Seely said. Detectives also found surveillance video from a nearby business that showed the assault and identified the suspect.
Seely said this was the second incident involving homeless people with a week. The first was an attempted kidnapping at Miller Park Wednesday night.
This is the ninth homicide in Yakima this year and the 18th in the county.