Yakima police have located three vehicles involved in a pair of Tuesday drive-by shootings.
Police are waiting for search warrants, but Capt. Jay Seely said officers were able to see guns inside the vehicles. Police are also looking for two suspects who were involved in the shootings that left two teenage gang members wounded.
Tuesday’s incidents started with a drive-by shooting at a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue shortly before noon, Seely said.
Two people from the house chased the suspected shooters and fired on them near North Sixth Street and East Lincoln Boulevard around 12:20 p.m., Seely said. Two teenagers, whom Seely said are believed to have been involved in the first shooting, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
One of them was released from the hospital, Seely said.
Police also searched a home where the teens went after the first shooting and found four guns. One of the guns was an AR-15-style pistol with no serial numbers, Seely said.
Seely said the shootings are gang-related.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police’s gang unit at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
