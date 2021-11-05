Yakima police are continuing to look for clues into the death of a 34-year-old man in downtown Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at 5:32 a.m. in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, according to Yakima police. Cantu died because of the wound and his death is deemed a homicide, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Surveillance video from nearby buildings shows a dispute between Cantu, another man and the occupants of a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, YPD police Capt. Jay Seely said. Lighting in some of the videos initially led police to believe the car was gold-colored, Seely said.
Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes and gang units are investigating Cantu’s death, Seely said.
Court records show Cantu had prior convictions for drug possession and possession of stolen property as an adult, and drug possession, third-degree assault, residential burglary, unlawful firearm possession, forgery and second-degree burglary as a juvenile.
A GoFundMe has been set up at https://bit.ly/CantuMemorial to cover his funeral expenses.
Cantu’s death is the 11th homicide in the city this year and the 22nd in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
