While a Nov. 21 standoff in Yakima ended a home essentially destroyed, police Chief Matt Murray said was an example of the department’s efforts at defusing potentially violent situations.
“Without injury or loss of life, we were able to resolve the situation,” Murray said of the 14-hour standoff on South Second Avenue. The 40-year-old suspect is accused of firing a gun at police.
But a local civil rights attorney questioned whether the police needed to roll out a SWAT team for a call that had started with shoplifting at a grocery store by a man with man struggling with mental illness.
“SWAT is not prepared to deal with mental health issues,” said attorney Bill Pickett. “They have de-escalation techniques, but they are not the entity that is the best prepared” to deal with mental-health issues.
YPD’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the standoff to determine if use-of-force policies were followed, a process Murray said will be completed after the criminal investigation is finished.
While Murray cannot officially say if the use of force, which has drawn some critical responses on social media, was appropriate, he said it was an example of officers using restraint in apprehending a man he said fired on them.
Timeline
The incident began shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 21, when an employee at the Safeway store on East Mead Avenue reported that a man had taken $150 worth of groceries without paying for them. The man, according to court documents, told the employee that he was the owner of the store.
Police identified Leon Dwight Searles Jr. as the suspect through the license plate number on his pickup truck, and went to his home in the 1000 block of South Second Avenue to investigate, and Searles, who was unloading groceries from his truck, refused to talk with police.
One of Searles’ family members told police that he had mental-health and drug-abuse issues, and there was a 30-06 rifle and a handgun Searles inherited from his father in the house, court documents said. But the family member also told police that Searles wouldn’t pose a threat because he couldn’t buy ammunition as a convicted felon, court records said.
After police found Searles had 10 felony convictions, court records said officers donned body armor and tried to encourage Searles to come out and talk with them and a designated crisis responder, a mental-health professional who works with police agencies when they are dealing with someone with mental illness.
But Searles, court records said, demanded to only talk with the FBI, claiming he was a “federal case” and threatened shoot them for being on his property. Officers took cover and called for the SWAT team, which were waiting for a warrant to enter the house and arrest Searles, records said.
During the standoff, police said they heard gunfire in the house anytime police moved to put chemical irritants inside, documents said. One officer, according to documents, stepped out from an armored vehicle to adjust a spotlight shining on the house when a bullet struck the ground in front of the vehicle.
Police continued to try to negotiate with Searles, who refused. Police ripped open the front wall of the house using an armored vehicle in a “breaching maneuver,” and deployed a surveillance robot.
Searles eventually surrendered to police at 6 a.m. Nov. 22. He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail on a first-degree assault charge. During a hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Searles repeatedly said that he had a right to defend himself “by any means” and that police were on his property illegally.
Police found bullet strikes in the house that appeared to be fired from the bathroom, as well as a Savage 30-06 rifle and a .30-caliber Ruger revolver in the bathroom, and spent shell casings, court documents said.
Pickett, the attorney, said he cannot understand why the police would deploy a SWAT team and destroy the home of a man suspected of shoplifting who appears to be mentally ill. Searles was initially suspected of third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.
“They should be working hand-in-glove with mental-health professionals,” Pickett said. “This doesn’t solve the situation.”
Murray said the SWAT team was not called out to bring in a shoplifter. They were only called out after Searles threatened to shoot officers and fired a high-powered rifle. Murray said that posed a danger not just to officers but the surrounding homes.
Plus, Murray said that the only gunfire during the incident was coming from Searles, not the YPD, who only used less-lethal munitions, as well as time and space to try to end the situation with as little force as possible.
“We did everything we could to entice him to come out peacefully,” Murray said. “There was damage, and that was our responding to his choices.”
In the end, he said Searles was apprehended uninjured.
Reducing the use of force
As a whole, the Rev. Don Davis, who has been involved in local Black Lives Matter events, said the police department has made a significant effort to minimize the use of force.
Davis said he was not familiar with the incident, but he said that the YPD has been making efforts to reduce the times they need to use force.
“From what I have seen with them, they are very proactive in not using force and getting the individuals to surrender,” said Davis, who observed training the police were receiving in de-escalation tactics.
But Davis said that there are going to be incidents where police will need to use force.
Murray said he will likely issue a letter after the internal affairs report is done explaining the situation to the public.
Pickett, as he has done with police shootings, took issue with the fact that YPD was investigating itself. He said such investigations should be done by an independent group of civilians to ensure it is an objective review.
