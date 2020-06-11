Officers with the Yakima Police Department are allowed to use force when warranted. But those circumstances, as well as the types and degree of force allowed, are limited, said Police Chief Matt Murray.
The recent death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd who died after he was pinned for more than eight minutes by the neck to the pavement by officer Derek Chauvin’s knee has sparked questions nationwide about police department policy and officer use of force. Floyd’s death also has inspired a wave of protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, including daily peaceful protests in the Yakima area.
In response to questions about the Yakima police department’s use of force guidelines, Murray sent a 13-page letter with excerpts of police department policy to the Yakima City Council last week.
Murray noted that the police department uses different terminology to describe “excessive force,” a term commonly used by the public. Officers refer instead to “inappropriate force” — which is a violation of federal and state law, as well as department policy — and “deadly force,” which is authorized only in a few circumstances.
The department’s policy says an officer may use deadly force to protect himself or herself or others from what the officer “reasonably believes would be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.” The policy says an “imminent threat” could include people who have weapons or are trying to access weapons or who could harm officers without weapons.
Deadly force also can be used to stop a person fleeing from a scene when an officer has probable cause to believe the person has committed or intends to commit a felony crime involving serious harm or death. Probable cause is a legal term, meaning the officer’s beliefs leading to an action are based in facts or evidence rather than suspicions.
Murray said officers should give a verbal warning prior to using deadly force but noted sometimes situations can escalate too rapidly for officers to do so.
In terms of less than lethal force, Murray said only officers who are specially trained or certified are allowed to use “carotid control,” otherwise known as chokeholds, and only in limited circumstances.
YPD policy authorizes the use of chokeholds when a person is violent or physically resists an officer. Officers also can use the physical restraint when an officer believes, through people’s words or actions, that people could cause harm to the officers, themselves, or others. The policy notes carotid controls should be avoided whenever possible on pregnant women, elderly, children, those with Down syndrome, and those with visible neck deformities or injuries.
Officers can put suspects in leg shackles but when possible should notify a supervisor first. Leg restraints are never connected to handcuffs, and people are never “hog tied,” Murray added. Department policy tells officers that people should never be placed on their stomachs “for an extended period, as this could reduce the person’s ability to breathe.”
All instances where officers use force, attempt to use force, or witness the use of force by other officers need to be documented “promptly, completely, and accurately,” according to department policy. The policy requires officers to seek an appropriate level of medical care for people who have been subjected to force.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday proposed restricting use of chokeholds statewide. The Washington State Patrol restricts them with an exception for when a trooper’s life is in danger.
De-escalation
Murray said all officers are trained to de-escalate situations. All Yakima police officers have received at least 24 hours or de-escalation training over the last three years, Murray said.
All Yakima police officers also go through a comprehensive screening process to ensure they are fit to be members of the police force. That process includes extensive interviews, background checks, a polygraph test, and a psychological evaluation for a candidate’s history of issues including abuse, racism, discrimination, or homophobia.
Murray said the department’s policies are continually reviewed and updated and that he welcomes community input to “achieve the best result in serving the community.” He said transparency is critical to re-establishing and building trust with the community. The department has published its policing policies on its website and also plans to publish data about officers’ use of force in the future, he said.
“I believe that strong, understandable policy, coupled with accountability, reduces inappropriate behavior,” he wrote in the letter. “That is why department policies are constantly reviewed and updated, and we look for best practices across the globe to improve our delivery of exceptional customer service.”
Use of force calls
In an interview, Murray provided more background on use of force. He said Yakima officers responded to more than 50,000 calls from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019, and logged 474 incidents involving force during that time period. Of those, 336 involved “hand control,” which Murray said included measures such as putting people in handcuffs. Officers used neck restraint, including chokeholds, in 17 incidents. Of the total incidents, eight people were taken to the hospital following their interactions with police, Murray said.
The police department also tracks people’s reactions to officers, including whether people acted aggressively, resisted arrest, assaulted officers, or created a life-threatening circumstance. Data from the department for 2019 showed 107 incidents involving individuals acting aggressively toward police, 318 with individuals actively resisting, 53 assaults on officers, and 13 incidents that presented life-threatening circumstances. Regarding that data, Murray noted that each encounter could be counted in multiple categories, such as an incident where a person may have started by resisting arrest but then the situation escalated to become more violent.
Murray said 34 officers sustained injuries from their interactions with the public in 2019, according to the department’s data.
Murray said people’s perceptions might be that police use force all the time, but he said that’s not true. Murray said that comparing the number of reports involving use of force to the number of calls police respond to show percentages for use of force are “minuscule.” He added that authorizing officers to use appropriate use of force is important for officers’ safety.
“Officers sometimes have to use force to effect an arrest,” Murray said. “Officers have a right to go home. We don’t have to get shot before we shoot back. We have the right to self-defense.”
The Yakima City Council plans to discuss policing at its Tuesday meeting. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the city’s website.
The following Q and A comes from Murray’s memo to council. Murray’s answers are verbatim.
Is there a clear and enforced use-of-force continuum that details what weapons and force are acceptable in civilian-police interactions?
Police work is, inherently, dynamic. Officers are extensively trained to respond to a wide variety of circumstances. Yakima police officers are provided the tools and training necessary to determine what force is used as a reasonable and necessary response to a specific situation. This is consistent with state and federal legal standards.
Are the officers in the Yakima Police Department required to exhaust every other possible option before using excessive force?
In my answer to this question I believe you mean “deadly force” when using the term “excessive force.” No, such a requirement would be unreasonable. Officers have the right to protect themselves and others. If a subject points a firearm at an officer or community victim, it would not be reasonable for them to take the time required to use every option available prior to utilizing lethal force to stop the threat. This is consistent with state and federal legal standards.
Are the officers in the Yakima Police Department thoroughly vetted to ensure that they do not have a history with abuse, racism, xenophobia, homophobia/transphobia, or discrimination?
Yes, the department subjects all potential employees to extensive interviews, background checks and psychological evaluation.
Is there an early intervention system enforced to correct officers who use excessive force? How many complaints does an officer have to receive before they are reprimanded or terminated?
Yes, there is an early warning system which encompasses many factors including use of force. Officers may be reprimanded for even one complaint depending on the severity of the complaint. Discipline is not related to early warning, it is related to sustained misconduct. Therefore an officer may receive discipline after one incident.