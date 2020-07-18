Yakima police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with a knife at Fred Meyer on Saturday afternoon.
Capt. Jay Seely said the man was taken into custody by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening in the West Valley area and was being questioned at YPD headquarters. Seely described the 28-year-old man as a transient who has family in Yakima.
Police were called to the North 40th Avenue store shortly after noon about a man who had cut a woman across her throat in the produce section, police Capt. Jay Seely said. He was standing behind her when he attacked, and then walked out of the store and left in a vehicle, Seely said.
The woman, who is in her 70s, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. She is expected to recover, Seely said. Her condition was not immediately available.
The Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol are assisting the investigation.
Seely said indications suggest the woman and her attacker are strangers. Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the store.
Police thanked community members for their help catching the suspect.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.