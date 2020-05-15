43-year-old transient is accused of breaking glass windows and doors at two downtown Yakima buildings March 31, causing more than $2,000 in damage.
Yakima police were called to Yakima Neighborhood Connections, 102 S. Naches Ave., around 2:27 a.m. March 31 for a report of malicious mischief. Three windows in the building were broken on the east side of the building, while a window was broken out of a door on the building’s west side, according to a probable cause affidavit.
There was no evidence anyone entered the buildings through the broken windows, the affidavit said.
Officers went to the Yakima Herald-Republic building, 114 N. Fourth St. around 6:25 a.m. for a report of a man throwing a rock through a glass door. A Herald-Republic employee told police he was inside the building when he heard the door break, and a couple minutes later he saw a man in dark clothes on North Naches Avenue walking away, the affidavit said.
Police located the man, who was uncooperative, but released him when the employee could not positively identify him as the suspect.
Officers later confirmed the man they stopped was the suspect after reviewing surveillance video from both buildings.
The damage at Yakima Neighborhood Connections was estimated at $1,000, while police said the door at the Herald-Republic appeared to cost about $1,100.
Police booked the man into jail early Friday morning, and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1,000.