A reported theft at a Yakima grocery store turned into a 14-hour standoff between a 40-year-old man and police at his home Monday.
The man fired shots from his home during the standoff, but was eventually arrested without anyone being injured, according to a Yakima police news release.
The incident began when a store security officer confronted the man about a theft. The man became combative and fled the store, the release said.
Police found the man at his home, but he barricaded himself inside and threatened to use his gun, the release said.
The release did not say where the home is located.
A Yakama SWAT team was brought in and several attempts to persuade the man to surrender failed, the release said, and he fired shots from inside his home.
Police used breaching techniques to enter the home and take the man into custody without using lethal weapons.
