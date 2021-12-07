Yakima police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Monday who already had 10 outstanding felonies on suspicion of possessing stolen credit cards and eluding police.
The woman, who also has almost a dozen prior felony convictions, is also a suspect in a recent string of package thefts in Yakima and Union Gap, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.
A YPD officer was checking for stolen vehicles behind a home in the 1600 block of East Race Street around 9:25 p.m. when he spotted a vehicle that had been tied to package thefts in the Upper Valley, the affidavit said. The officer also spotted a woman walking to the vehicle, and as he called for backup, the vehicle sped west on East Race Street at 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, the affidavit said.
The officer broke off the pursuit when the vehicle ran through a red light at South Fair and Pacific Avenues, the affidavit said, and the officer lost sight of it when it turned on to East Nob Hill Boulevard. Another officer spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Cornell Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard where it almost collided with vehicles in the intersection as it sped away, according to the affidavit.
Officers later found the empty vehicle in an alley behind a home on south 14th Avenue, the affidavit said. Police also learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen a month earlier in Yakima.
Officers set up a perimeter and used a patrol dog to track the suspect, who was found hiding behind a trash can in an alley on South 12th Avenue while the dog was running the track, the affidavit said. The dog traced a route from the stolen vehicle past St. Paul’s Cathedral to the spot where officers had her detained.
Police said she was found with a set of vehicle keys, including a “shaved” key, a device commonly used by car thieves to start a stolen vehicle, the affidavit said.
She was also found with 13 credit or debit cards, none of which were in her name.
Her prior convictions include six counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of eluding, taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of drugs without a prescription.
At the time of her arrest, she was out on her own recognizance on two separate cases, according to court documents. In one case, she was charged with nine counts of mail theft and the other was for second-degree malicious mischief.
She was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of eluding, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of car theft tools.
During a Tuesday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecutor Sam Chen said giving her low bail during the holidays would not be in the public’s interest given her theft record.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $50,000, concurring with Chen and adding that the high-speed chase posed a danger to people on the road at the time.
The Yakima Herald-Republic does not typically identify crime suspects until they have been formally charged.