Yakima police arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of selling fentanyl .
Detectives with the YPD’s DEA Task Force found the man carrying $393 in cash, a small container with 15 pills believed to contain fentanyl, and a 9mm handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Detectives searched the man’s home and found a sheet of paper with 500 perforated tabs laced with LSD, about 800 tablets marked as oxycodone but believed to be counterfeits containing fentanyl, and almost $4,900 in cash, the affidavit said.
Detectives estimated the street value of the pills at $15,000.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $20,000 during a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court. While the suspect did not have any prior criminal history, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron noted that there have been several fatal overdoses of fentanyl in Yakima County.