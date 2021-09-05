A man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Yakima, police said.
Yakima police responded to the 1300 block of North First Street around 11 p.m. Saturday for an assault involving two men.
When they arrived, police found a 58-year-old transient who had been slashed on the shoulder and stabbed in the chest, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. The victim was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after midnight from his wounds, Seely said.
Authorities are still working to identify the victim, county coroner Jim Curtice said Sunday. An autopsy is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, Curtice said.
Police arrested a 20-year-old transient in connection with the assault and found the knife authorities believe was used in the attack, Seely said. Detectives also found surveillance video from a nearby business that showed the assault and identified the suspect.
The suspect has been booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, Seely said.
Seely said this was the second incident involving homeless people with a week. The first was an attempted kidnapping at Miller Park Wednesday night.
This is the ninth homicide in Yakima this year and the 18th in the county.
Reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.