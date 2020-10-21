YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old Yakima man is accused of robbing a Summitview Avenue convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Yakima police were called to the 7-Eleven, 1512 Summitview Ave., around 11:45 p.m. for an armed robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The store clerk said a man walked into the store and pointed a .38-caliber snub-nose revolver at the clerk and said, “I just want the money. I don’t want to hurt anyone,” the affidavit said. After he was given the contents of two cash registers, the man ran from the store.
Officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in the area of South 15th and Bell avenues, and he tried to run.
The store clerk identified the man as the one who robbed him, the affidavit said, and officers said surveillance video from the store showed the suspect robbing the store and holding a gun.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, obstructing police and resisting arrest. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him held in lieu of $100,000 bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday.