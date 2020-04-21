YAKIMA, Wash. — A suspect in a March robbery was arrested early Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase along West Yakima Avenue.
Yakima police had unsuccessfully pursued Nickolis William Miller, 26, through downtown Yakima the day before in attempt to arrest him on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
About 9:35 a.m. Monday, officers spotted Miller coming out of the Savoy Apartments, 322 W. Yakima Ave., to his car, and after spotting officers he sped off, according to a probable cause affidavit. Miller reached speeds of 67 mph on East Yakima Avenue, swerving into oncoming traffic lanes and running two red lights, according to the affidavit.
Police broke off the pursuit for safety reasons, but resumed when Miller turned on to Chalmers Road. A pursuing officer lost sight of him on East Beech Street, the affidavit said.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police again spotted Miller getting into his car at the Savoy Apartments, the affidavit said. When officers tried to stop him, he sped off on West Yakima Avenue, again weaving into the opposite lanes of traffic at speeds up to 60 mph, according to the affidavit.
The chase ended in the 1900 block of West Yakima Avenue, the affidavit said. When Miller was arrested, officers said a loaded .22-caliber Ruger handgun fell out of his pocket and he was carrying 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding police, unlawful firearms possession and methamphetamine possession, in addition to the warrant.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught set bail at $50,000 for that incident, and $100,000 on the robbery and other charges.
March robbery
Miller, a Union Gap man, was one of four people accused of forcing their way into a garage at a South Mitchell Drive home March 19, according to a sheriff’s affidavit. The four got into a confrontation with the two residents, claiming one of them stole items, the affidavit said.
Miller, the man said, threatened him with a gun, and Miller and two other suspects beat him, knocking him unconscious and breaking a bone in his face, the affidavit said. They also took several items from the garage, the affidavit said.
The other suspects, Jacob Mayo Cook, 37; George Guillen-Norman, 41; and Rachel Kopp, 45, remain at large, and have warrants out for their arrest on robbery and other charges, according to court documents.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.