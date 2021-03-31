A 34-year-old man is under arrest after Yakima police say he fired a pistol at a co-worker in a North First Street motel parking lot.
Police were called to the Days Inn, 1504 N. First St., around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting. A 26-year-old North Carolina man told police he was shot at by a man he was working with on a construction project, said police Capt. Jay Seely.
The pair got into a dispute at work, which continued when they returned to the motel, and the suspect fired at the man, Seely said, before driving off. Police found seven 9-mm shell casing in the parking lot and a bullet lodged in the building, Seely said.
Nobody was injured in the shooting, and Seely said detectives were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspect, a resident of Troy, N.Y., and his vehicle.
Police located the suspect at the Comfort Suites Yakima, 3702 Fruitvale Blvd., where he was arrested, Seely said. Police were obtaining a search warrant for the suspect’s car to find the gun, Seely said.
The suspect is being booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault for the shooting, and drive-by shooting because he used a car to leave the scene after the shooting, Seely said.