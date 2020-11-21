GLEED, Wash. — Yakima police arrested three suspects in Friday’s gang-related homicide.
Police went to a house in the 3000 block of Old Naches Highway around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a tip that the three were there. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspects’ vehicle, said Yakima police Lt. Chad Stephens. Two of the suspects surrendered, while a third refused to come out, Stephens said.
At that point, the Yakima SWAT team was called in, and armored vehicles from YPD and Union Gap police took up positions on opposite sides of the house. The final suspect surrendered to police without incident a short time later, Stephens said.
As of 11 a.m., police were waiting for a search warrant to go inside the home.
The three are suspects in the killing of Marcos Ivan Mendoza-Guillen, 30, who was killed in shootout near Hy’s Mini Mart Friday afternoon. Police say Mendoza-Guillen and the suspects are members of rival gangs.