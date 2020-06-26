YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police arrested 10 men Thursday whom they say had sex with a girl when she was 14 or 15, with most of them allegedly paying to have sex with her.
The case began in May, when the girl, who was going through opioid withdrawal, said she was having sex with men to get money for drugs, and that her mother encouraged her to do it, according to police probable cause affidavits filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
Using cell phone records, police were able to identify 10 men, ranging in ages from 21 to 77 who had sex with the girl, according to police. Nine of the men are accused of paying the girl for sex, while the girl told detectives that the one man was not paying her for sex.
The men are expected to make preliminary appearances Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated.