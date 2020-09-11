YAKIMA, Wash. — A Selah woman is accused of stabbing another woman in the back in a dispute over trading a car for bail money.
Yakima police found a woman in the 800 block of North Second Street who had been stabbed in the back around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The woman told police she had been stabbed while walking through the parking lot of Red Lobster, according to a police affidavit.
The woman said she was stabbed by a woman staying at the Days Inn motel, 1504 N. First St., following an argument about a car the woman said was to be given to the suspect in return for money to pay for her boyfriend’s bail, the affidavit said.
After bringing the car to the motel, the woman changed her mind and had a friend drive it away. That made the suspect angry, and she followed her down North First Street to the Red Lobster parking lot, where they got into an argument, the affidavit said, when the suspect reached around and stabbed her.
Police said the woman was stabbed twice once in the lower back and in the ribs, puncturing a lung. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition was not immediately available.
Police arrested the suspect at the motel without incident and booked her into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $25,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Friday.