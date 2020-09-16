YAKIMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in what police described as a gang-related shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of South 12th Avenue.
Officers said the girl was hit in the thigh and calf as she slept in her bedroom around 1:20 a.m., the release said. Other family members, including a 1-year-old child, were not injured, the release said.
The girl was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where her condition was not immediately available, the release said.
The shooting resembles one that took place earlier this summer when two children were struck by bullets in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue.
At the South 12th Avenue house, 15 shell casings were found, the release said.
One of the officers responding to the shooting saw a motorcycle leaving the scene around 1:20 a.m., according to a police news release. The officer lost the motorcycle during a short chase, but found the bike in the 1600 block of Queen Avenue, the release said.
Officers contacted the motorcycle’s owner, who the release said had discrepancies in his story. He was detained by officers and booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and eluding after security video linked him to the shooting.
Police described the suspect as a self-admitted gang member, and believe the target of the shooting was the girl’s father, who is also a known gang member. The girl’s father was not home at the time of the shooting, the release said.
It’s the second gang-related shooting involving a child in the past three days in Yakima. Police are still investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Yakima on Monday night. Police said the boy, a gang member, was shot at his home in the 1100 block of Willow St.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said it does not appear at this time if the two shootings are related.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until they are formally charged.